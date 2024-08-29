Assam: State Government to Construct 225 Km of New Embankments

Centre provided Rs 5,000 cr in 4 years

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government has decided to construct 225 km of new embankments to combat the flood menace in the state. In the next phase, the state government is going to construct another 120 km of new embankments.

This was stated today by Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika while replying to a discussion and voting on the Supplementary Demand and Grant 2024-25 relating to the Department of Water Resources on the third day of the Autumn Session of the Assam Assembly.

During the discussion (cut motion) on the Supplementary Demand and Grant 2024-25, relating to the Department of Water Resources, several ruling and opposition MLAs took part in it. The MLAs stressed that as the floods in the state are a burning issue, the government should take it seriously.

Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, during his speech, raised an allegation that there is discrimination in the allotment of funds for flood control in different districts. Ruling MLAs appreciated the activities of the Water Resources department, but the opposition offered some criticism and a few suggestions on ways to tackle the perennial problem. Opposition MLAs also urged the government to provide funds in their respective constituencies, which have been battered by floods.

In his reply, minister Pijush Hazarika said, “The PM Modi-led central government has provided Rs 5,000 crore in four years in a phased manner to combat the floods in the state. I am grateful to PM Narendra Modi for providing these funds. Dhemaji, Morigaon, Goalpara, Tinsukia, and BTR areas are flood-prone, and the Water Resources Department, during the present government’s tenure, has done good work in these areas. New technologies have been adopted for embankments on the Jiadhol and Gai rivers. That is why 70% of the area in Dhemaji district was flood-free this year. Also, five panchayat areas in Morigaon district used boats for transport during the flood season every year. Morigaon’s Lahorighat did not have any embankments on the Brahmaputra for a stretch of 14 km. Lately, Rs 60 crore was spent for the construction of a 14-km-long embankment at Lahorighat, due to which 90% of the area in Morigaon district was flood-free this time. This year, we are going to construct 225 km of new embankments, and the construction will start in November this year, after the end of the flood season. After this, the construction of another 120 km of embankments will minimize Assam’s flood problem. There will be no vulnerable stretches of embankments left after the construction activities are over.”

Criticising the Congress, the minister said, “In the 15 years of Congress rule, they failed to take the initiative required to fight the floods. During this time, the Congress government constructed only 15.42 km of embankments. But the current government has completed 186 km of new embankments in the last three years. During the 15 years of Congress rule in Assam, there were breaches in 1113 places on embankments. At that time, more than one year or even more than one and a half years were taken to plug the breaches. This time, there were breaches at only eight spots on embankments, and during the 8 years of BJP rule, a total of 213 breaches occurred. This statistic reveals that flood protection measures have been successful during the BJP government’s time. Even the money spent for flood control measures now is ten times more than during the time of the Congress. In financial year 2020-21, the Assam government spent Rs 578 crore, in 2022-23 Rs 532 crore and in 2023-24 Rs 767 crore. This money came from the state government’s own resources. We are serious about the flood problem, and I admit that more needs to be done to resolve the issue.”

Regarding the flood control measures taken in Dibrugarh, minister Pijush Hazarika said that in the last three years, the state BJP government spent Rs 805 crore for Dibrugarh district, and Rs 70 crore has been earmarked for the Dibrugarh town protection scheme this time, and the work is slated to start in November.

In the event of an embankment breach, such breaks are closed within a short time by the use of megatubes of 25 metre length and 5 metre width, said the minister.

He also ruled out any discrimination in the disposal of funds to different districts, refuting the allegation levelled by LoP Debabrata Saikia.

