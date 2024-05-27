Assam: State prepares for Cyclone Remal’s impact

Guwahati: The Government of Assam has taken extensive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens in light of the impending increase in rainfall and wind speeds due to Cyclone Remal, which will make landfall on May 26 at West Bengal and Bangladesh and then move northwards towards the Northeast.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of extremely heavy rainfall over Assam along with other Northeastern states on May 27 and 28.

Orange Alert has been issued for Dhubri, South Salmara, Bongaigaon, Bajali, Tamulpur, Barpeta, Nalbari, Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai and West Karbi Anglong. Red Alert has been issued for extremely heavy rainfall in Chirang, Goalpara, Baksa, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj district. Squally winds of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are likely over South Assam and Meghalaya on May 27, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) along with other departments, agencies, and district administrations has ramped up preparations to face any eventualities arising out of heavy rainfall and winds due to Cyclone Remal.

Nodal officers from ASDMA, Revenue and Disaster Management department convened a series of meetings with all DDMAs on May 25, 2023, to review the state of preparedness of the DDMAs for the situation that might arise out of the cyclonic storm Remal. NDRF teams are already prepositioned in Cachar, Bongaigaon, and Dibrugarh. The Fire & Emergency Services HQs have kept all SDRF teams and Fire Stations at the ready, a press release said.

ASDMA has directed all the DDMAs to review the situation and as per need for plying of boats may be regulated in the main stream of Brahmaputra River on May 27 and 28, particularly in Dhubri, Goalpara, SSM, Bongaigaon and Barpeta districts and also Barak and Kusiara Rivers in Barak valley districts.

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation has ensured the desiltation of major river channels like Bharalu, Bahini, Basistha, Mora Bharalu and Lakhimijan along with other major drains. Super Sucker machines and pumps with additional manpower have been mobilized as well. GMC is also closely monitoring the areas which have faced waterlogging issues in the past like Hathigaon – Wireless - Sijubari area, Chandmari – GNB road, Rukminigaon etc.

Further anticipatory evacuation of vulnerable populations from landslide-prone areas in Guwahati (Kamrup(M)), Kamrup, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts may also be considered.

The Health Department has alerted and necessary action regarding the availability of emergency medicines, health facilities staff, and necessary communication as per SOP and the Action Plan for Flood has been activated, the release adds.

Department of Power has formed a Central Monitoring Team at the Circle Level for monitoring and Quick Response Teams under a Sub-Division with a Team Leader for each QRT

The Forest Dept along with the officials of DDMAs had also served notices to the illegally encroached areas and instructed the inhabitants to shift to a safer zone.

The Panchayat and Rural Development Department to engage community members for effective response and take the help of women SHGs as well. The APWD will be keeping a close eye on ongoing construction activities and areas susceptible to landslides

The irrigation department has issued instructions to keep the regulator gates open to ensure the free flow of high flood Water.

While all departments of Government are fully geared up to deal with any situation, the people in general have been advised to observe the following precautions carefully; Avoid going to water logging areas; Avoid staying in a vulnerable structure; Provide proper drainage in the cropped field since heavy rainfall is expected; Propping of the vegetable pandals is recommended; Take shelter during thunderstorm/lightning activities; In case of emergency, call 112/1070/1077; Do not venture out unless advised to evacuate; Farmers should avoid going to agricultural fields or open grounds during the period of alert; Fishermen are advised not to venture out into the water bodies / rivers. They should keep boats and rafts tied up in a safe place; Avoid taking shelters near old and damaged buildings or near trees; Do not touch power lines. One may get electrocuted; Talk to children and explain about cyclones without scaring them; Keep the valuables and documents in water proof containers; Keep information about your blood group; Keep lanterns filled with kerosene, candles, matchbox, torches and spare batteries; Take special care of the persons with disabilities, aged and children; Store up at least seven-day stock of essential food articles including dry ration; Listen to warning bulletins and keep in touch with local officials; If you have to evacuate the house, take steps to protect your assets; and Store extra drinking water in covered vessels.

