Assam: Zubeen Garg’s Mysterious Death Gogoi Questions VIP Status of Accused

Gogoi, who will meet Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at 11:30 AM today, is demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe and immediate arrest of all suspects, including Siddharth Sharma, a close associate of Mahanta.

“In a state where posting a poem can lead to jail, why are the accused in Zubeen’s death receiving VVIP treatment?” Gogoi asked in a blistering critique shared on social media late Monday night.

Zubeen Garg, 52, passed away under suspicious circumstances on September 19 in Singapore during a cultural event organized by Mahanta. His untimely death has sparked widespread protests, social media movements, and calls for justice across Assam.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is currently probing Mahanta’s financial dealings and professional associations with Garg. While Mahanta insists he has “nothing to hide,” public sentiment remains skeptical with many fearing a cover-up backed by political influence.