Assam: Tea from BLFs sell for higher prices in July

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Despite low production figures, it is a matter for rejoicing for a majority of Assam’s bought leaf tea factories (BLFs) as tea produced by them got higher prices in auctions in the month of July this year, as compared to June. This was revealed in statistics released by Tea Board of India.

Tea Board recently came out with a list titled ‘district-wise average prices of BLF factories for the month of July 2024’ with the average CTC price. According to the list, tea produced by BLFs in Lakhimpur district garnered the highest average price of Rs 288.61 per kg of made tea in July. In June, however, the tea produced by the BLFs in Lakhimpur managed to get an average price of Rs 278.24 per kg.

Tea produced by BLFs in Sivasagar sold for an average price of Rs 265.23 per kg in July. Similarly, tea produced by BLFs in Jorhat sold for Rs 264.08 per kg in July, compared to a price of Rs 256.44 in June.

According to the list, BLFs in Biswanath Chariali sold their teas for Rs 213.79 per kg in July; those in Bongaigaon for Rs 246.54; Cachar for Rs 258.23; Darrang for Rs 187.11; Dhubri Rs 197.01; Dibrugarh Rs 232.02; Goalpara Rs 196.95; Golaghat Rs 191.60; Karbi Anglong 248.30; Karimganj Rs 141.31; Kokrajhar Rs 170.80; Nagaon Rs 229.76; Sonitpur Rs 218; Tinsukia Rs 191.20; and those in Udalguri for Rs 241.46.

BLFs have to sell 50% of their total production through tea auction centres. Prices of tea sold by BLFs every month in auctions are recorded by the Tea Board. It analyzes the prices at which teas made by BLFs in different districts are sold per month.

There are two tea auction centres in Assam- at Guwahati and Jorhat. The tea auction centre in Jorhat became operational in 2020, whereas the one in Guwahati was started in 1970.

