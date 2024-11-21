Assam: Tea producers get higher prices in 2024

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Indian tea manufacturers, up to October of the calendar year 2024, got around Rs 30 per kg on average more than the prices they got in auctions last year.

This was revealed in a report issued by the Tea Board on month-wise prices of all tea at Indian auctions in 2024. According to the report, from January to October 2024, Indian tea manufacturers received Rs 199.93 per kg on average, while they got Rs 169.53 during the same period in the previous year. Compared to the tea manufacturers of the South India zone, those in the North India zone were able to acquire better prices for their tea this year. Until October 2024, tea manufacturers of the North India zone got Rs 230.46 per kg on average, compared to Rs 190.08 received last year. The tea manufacturers of the South India zone managed to get Rs 126.46 per kg on average, up to October 2024. Last year, during the same period, they got Rs 113.87 per kg. Tea from Assam, NE, and West Bengal sold through auctions is included in the North India zone.

The Indian tea sold in auctions got the highest price of Rs 229.99 per kg in the month of September in this calendar year. This can be considered a good year for Indian tea, as the highest price in auctions last year was Rs 186.74 per kg in the month of July 2023.

However, the production of tea across the country as a whole declined in this calendar year. With less supply and more demand, the prices received for tea in auctions were generally high, compared to the prices last year.

