Assam: BLFs in Lakhimpur Fetch Highest Tea Prices in October

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The bought leaf factories (BLFs) in the Lakhimpur district fetched the highest prices for their CTC tea at auctions in October, with an average price of Rs 279.42 per kg. In the earlier month of September, BLFs in Dhemaji bagged the highest average prices for their tea.

According to a recent report by the Tea Board of India, next to Lakhimpur district, BLFs in Dhemaji district fetched the second-highest prices last month, with Rs 257.41 per kg on average.

The report says that BLFs in Biswanath district fetched Rs 224.62 per kg, Bongaigaon Rs 241.41, Cachar Rs 239.58, Darrang Rs 230.75, Dhubri Rs 229.98, Dibrugarh Rs 254.11, Goalpara Rs 222.29, Golaghat Rs 215.18, Jorhat Rs 246.78, Karbi Anglong Rs 239.52, Kokrajhar Rs 208.52, Nagaon Rs 225.26, Sivasagar Rs 258.33, Sonitpur Rs 223.58, Tinsukia Rs 215.03, and Udalguri fetched Rs 235.62 per kg of tea on average.

BLFs do not have their own tea garden and depend on small tea growers for a supply of green leaf. The BLFs in Assam process and manufacture different types of made tea.

