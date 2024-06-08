Assam Tea Sees Production Surge in April 2024, Outpacing Previous Year by 4.83 Million kg

Guwahati: There is finally some good news for Assam Tea, as the production figures for April 2024 have shown an upward trend when compared to the same month in 2023. In the month of April this year, the production of tea in Assam was 4.83 million kg more than the production in April last year.

According to the Tea Board of India, Assam produced 42.93 million kg of tea in the month of April 2024, of which 40.77 million kg (mkg) was produced in Assam (Brahmaputra) Valley and 2.16 mkg in Cachar (Barak Valley). Also, the production by big growers in Assam was slightly higher than that by small growers. Tea production by big growers in Assam in April 2024 was pegged at 22.64 mkg, while small growers contributed 20.29 mkg.

The production of tea in Assam in April 2023 was 38.10 mkg. Although Assam produced more tea in April, the country as a whole produced less tea in the month of April 2024, when compared to the production in April 2023. The country produced 74.52 mkg in April 2024, as compared to 81.61 mkg in April 2023. Which means that India produced 7.09 mkg less tea in April 2024 than in April 2023.

The Tea Board also provided the production figures for Assam tea in the period from January to April 2024, according to which the state produced a total of 64.84 mkg. A comparison of the production of tea by small growers and big growers in Assam shows that the contribution of small growers to tea production is greater than that of the big growers. During the period from January to April 2024, tea production by small growers stood at 33.16 mkg, while big growers produced a total of 31.68 mkg.

When considered as a whole, the country produced 172.68 mkg of tea in the period from January to April 2024.

However, the Tea Board’s production figures for the year 2024, until now, are provisional and subject to change.

