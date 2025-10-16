Assam TET-cum-Recruitment Exam Results for PGT and GT to Be Declared on October 17

Guwahati: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Thursday announced that the results of the TET-cum-Recruitment Examination (TCR), 2024 for Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) and Graduate Teachers (GT) will be declared at 10:30 A.M. on October 17, 2025.

The announcement was made through an official post on X (formerly Twitter), where the minister shared the update along with the official notification. Candidates can check their results on the Department of School Education’s official website- madhyamik.assam.gov.in.

For assistance, a toll-free helpline (08042303631) will remain open from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M., Monday to Saturday.

The TCR examination forms a key part of the government’s ongoing efforts to ensure transparent and merit-based recruitment of teachers across Assam’s schools.