Series of Tremors Hit Northeast India, Strongest Recorded in Nagaon Region

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Altogether five mild to moderate tremors rocked the Northeast and its neighbourood areas since early Tuesday. As per the data shared by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country, the first earthquake with a magnitude of 3.1 on Richter scale and with epicentre in West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya was recorded at 12.33 am. This was followed by another tremor with 2.6 magnitute at 12.53 am and with epicentre in Bhutan.

The third earthquake with 4.5 magnitute and with epicentre in Nagaon region was recorded at 4.23 am, while the fourth with a magnitude of 2.9 on Richter scale and with epicentre in Tamenglong (Manipur) was recorded at 4.27 am, and the fifth with 3.2 magnitude and with epicentre in West Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh was recorded at 5.46 pm.

While most of the mild tremors were not felt, the third tremor with 4.5 magnitute and with epicentre in Nagaon region was felt in several parts of the state.

According to NCS, since September 24 this year, five earthquakes occured in Assam alone with epicentres in the state itself, including the one in Nagaon early Tuesday.

The epicentres of the past four tremors were in the state - two each in Karbi Anglong and Goalpara regions.

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