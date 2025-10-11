Top Headlines

Assam: Tiwa Community Pays Tribute To Zubeen Garg with Tiwa-Language ‘Mayabini’ At Roha

During the Tiwa Cultural Society’s 36th Foundation Day, the community honours the late singer and calls for justice through a heartfelt musical tribute.
Guwahati : The Tiwa Cultural Society honoured the memory of Zubeen Garg during its 36th Foundation Day celebration by releasing his celebrated song “Mayabini” in the Tiwa language.

The translation, created by Tiwa cultural saint Badal Muni, was officially unveiled during the 36th Foundation Day celebration of the Society. The heartfelt rendition captured the depth and beauty of the original song while honouring Zubeen’s enduring connection to every community in Assam.

Representatives of Tiwa national organisations also expressed their demand for justice in connection with Zubeen Garg’s death, describing the tribute as a peaceful yet powerful gesture of unity.

The event drew large crowds, with many calling the translation a fitting way to immortalise the artist’s work. For the Tiwa community, the night was both a remembrance and a reaffirmation that Zubeen Garg’s voice will continue to inspire, unite, and live on through every heart that remembers his music.

