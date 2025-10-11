Assam: Tiwa Community Pays Tribute To Zubeen Garg with Tiwa-Language ‘Mayabini’ At Roha

Guwahati : The Tiwa Cultural Society honoured the memory of Zubeen Garg during its 36th Foundation Day celebration by releasing his celebrated song “Mayabini” in the Tiwa language.

The translation, created by Tiwa cultural saint Badal Muni, was officially unveiled during the 36th Foundation Day celebration of the Society. The heartfelt rendition captured the depth and beauty of the original song while honouring Zubeen’s enduring connection to every community in Assam.