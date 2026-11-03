Assam to Appoint Headmasters and Principals in Provincialised Schools by Month-End

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a move to facilitate the filling up of vacant leadership positions in provincialised secondary and higher secondary educational institutions across Assam, Dispur has taken the initiative of appointing headmasters and principals in provincialised secondary schools and higher secondary schools across the state within this month.

The Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Assam, has initiated steps to expedite the selection and promotion of regular headmasters in provincialised secondary schools, and regular principals in provincialised higher secondary schools across the state.

In an official communication to the inspectors of schools of 18 districts, the DSE has called for completion of the selection process for regular headmasters in provincialised secondary schools within a prescribed timeline.

The district are Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Dhubri, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Cachar, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup Metro, Morigaon, Majuli, Nalbari, Sribhumi, South Salmara Mankachar and Tinsukia.

As per the schedule, preparation and finalisation of cadre-wise gradation lists containing the names of all service members shall be completed from November 2 to 11, under Rule 25 (2) and (3) of the Assam Secondary Education (Provincialised Schools) Service Rules, 2018.

The formation of district selection committees will be undertaken from November 12 to 16, followed by the recommendation of candidates by the committees to the state selection board between November 17 and 26.

The selection of headmasters will be based on district-wise seniority and satisfactory annual confidential reports (ACRs) for the last three consecutive years. The seniority of graduate teachers will be determined from the date of receiving the graduate scale of pay.

The eligibility criteria stipulate that candidates must possess a BA, BSc or BCom degree along with a BT or BEd degree from a recognised university, subject to applicable provisions of the service rules

Meanwhile, in a separate communication, the DSE has issued an addendum regarding filling up vacant posts of regular principals in provincialised higher secondary schools in 10 districts, which include Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Charaideo, Darrang, Dhemaji, Hailakandi, Kamrup Metro, Sivasagar, Sonitpur and South Salmara Mankachar.

The inspectors of schools concerned have been asked to publish the addendum in two widely circulated local newspapers and display it on the notice boards of all provincialised high, higher secondary, higher secondary and multipurpose/senior secondary schools under their respective

The directorate has also extended the last date for submission of applications against the earlier advertisement for vacant principal posts up to November 10.

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