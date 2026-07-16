Assam to Complete Ration Card Verification by July 31 to Ensure Only Eligible Beneficiaries Get PDS Benefits

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The government is trying to wrap up the ongoing ration card verification process in the state by July 31 to ensure that only eligible beneficiaries are included and those genuinely in need can avail rations under the public distribution system.

"The ongoing ration card verification process in the state must be completed by July 31 to ensure that only eligible beneficiaries are included and that the Anna Seva Abhiyan continues to reach those genuinely in need. Through Aadhaar-based verification and e-KYC review, the cases of beneficiaries who have obtained ration cards but have not availed free rice for six months or more must be carefully examined. This will help create opportunities for genuinely needy families to receive ration cards and benefit from the public distribution system," said Minister of Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Kaushik Rai while addressing a state-level departmental review and interactive meeting with officials of all levels of the department at the GMC Auditorium in Guwahati today.

The minister further said that all concerned must work with commitment and dedication to achieve the targets set for issuing ration cards to individuals suffering from various critical illnesses and other deserving beneficiaries.

In his address, the Minister observed that Assam has become the first state in the country to implement the SMART Public Distribution System (SMART PDS), owing to the sincerity, dedication and coordinated efforts of officials and employees at every level of the department, including Fair Price Shop (FPS) dealers. Congratulating all stakeholders, he stated that public confidence in the department has now been restored, thereby increasing the responsibility of everyone associated with its functioning.

The Minister also directed the concerned authorities to ensure that Fair Price Shop dealers receive their due commissions by the 20th of every month. He further called for a review of inactive Fair Price Shops and appropriate departmental action wherever necessary.

Referring to the government's decision to resume the distribution of pulses and sugar from August, he instructed all concerned to ensure that no shortcomings remain in the preparations for the smooth implementation of the programme.

Reiterating the government's firm commitment to maintaining transparency in food security initiatives, public distribution systems and paddy procurement operations, as well as ensuring the effective implementation of welfare schemes, the Minister urged departmental officials to work collectively as "Team Assam" and ensure the successful execution of all programmes and activities within the stipulated timelines.

It may be mentioned that this was the first such meeting convened at the Minister's initiative, bringing together the officials from across the state on a common platform. The meeting was attended by departmental officers from various districts of Assam, managers of paddy procurement centres from different parts of the state, and other departmental officials and employees.

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