STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHTI: Assam is all set to get its second Sainik School at Langvoku in Karbi Anglong district. Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma laid its foundation stone on Tuesday as part of the platinum jubilee celebrations of Karbi Anglong district.

To be funded by the Ministry of Defence, the Sainik School will be constructed by the Public Works Department (PWD).

The school is being established under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) among the Centre, state governments, and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).

The responsibility for the subsequent management of its infrastructure will be undertaken by the state government and the council.

To be developed over an area of approximately 44,000 square metres at an estimated project cost of around Rs 336 crore, the institution will comprise 28 state-of-the-art buildings, and its construction is targeted for completion within the next 30 months.

The school will have a well-equipped administrative and academic block for 640 cadets, a library and an auditorium with a seating capacity of 1,200 people, besides housing a primary school with a capacity of 240 students, including children of teachers and staff.

Hostels with a capacity to accommodate 600 boys and girls will also be constructed within the school campus. The institution will have residential facilities for teachers and staff, a guest house, a hospital, a shopping complex and a well-equipped cadets' mess.

Keeping in view the overall physical development and military training requirements of the students, the project will feature a state-of-the-art swimming pool, a hockey stadium, football and cricket grounds, basketball and tennis courts, an indoor stadium, horse-riding facilities, a shooting range and an obstacle ground for training.

To inspire students, an aircraft of the Indian Air Force, a warship of the Indian Navy and a tank of the Indian Army will be displayed in the school campus.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister noted that although the tribal communities of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts are exceptionally courageous, their representation at officer-level in the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force remained comparatively low.

He expressed confidence that following the Sainik School at Mornoi in Goalpara, the second Sainik School in Assam would play a significant role in nurturing a strong new generation capable of serving the country's defence forces in the future.

He remarked that after the establishment of a medical college and a cancer hospital in the district, the Sainik School would mark another significant addition to the educational advancement of Karbi Anglong.

Referring to the natural beauty and waterfalls of Langvoku, the Chief Minister said the project would also help transform the area into a tourist destination, enabling local residents to benefit economically through homestays and other tourism-related facilities.

He also announced that the state government would take expeditious steps to fulfil its commitments to establish a state university, a veterinary college and an agricultural college in the district before the next elections to the KAAC.

He directed the PWD to work round the clock and complete the construction of the Sainik School within the stipulated timeframe.

On behalf of the people of Assam, he also expressed his deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for extending their support towards this historic and ambitious project.

KAAC Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang and several other dignitaries accompanied the Chief Minister on the occasion.

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