CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Invites Global Investors to Assam, Highlights Semiconductor Push

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma invited the global business community to explore investment opportunities in Assam, saying that Assam was strategically positioned at the crossroads of South Asia, Southeast Asia and East Asia, sharing international borders with Bhutan and Bangladesh and serving as a natural gateway to the ASEAN region.

Addressing the second edition of the ICC Global Business Summit in the national capital, the Chief Minister said the rapidly changing global economic and technological landscape presents India with a significant opportunity to diversify production, strengthen supply chains and deepen its integration with global value chains.

"The next phase of India's growth will depend on bringing more regions and enterprises into international and global value chains. India's next growth journey will emerge from the East and the Northeast. Our Prime Minister is calling this the time for Purvodaya," he said.

"Today, with stronger linkages to national and international markets, Assam is steadily emerging as a hub of connectivity, enterprise and opportunity," he said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also urged investors and industry stakeholders to explore the emerging opportunities in Assam's semiconductor ecosystem, particularly with the Tata Electronics semiconductor assembly, testing and packaging (OSAT) facility at Jagiroad scheduled for commissioning in December this year.

Interacting with industrialists and other stakeholders on the sidelines of SEMICON India 2026 at Yashobhoomi in the national capital on Friday, the Chief Minister said the State Government was making every effort to ensure the success of the Tata OSAT facility through enabling policies, institutional support and investor-friendly frameworks.

He said the Tata OSAT facility at Jagiroad, once operational, would have the capacity to produce 48 million chips a day and generate around 27,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities. The facility, he added, would play an important role in positioning Assam, as well as India, as a major hub for semiconductor and electronics manufacturing.

With the right ecosystem and investment, Assam could build a full-stack semiconductor industry spanning chip design, fabrication, packaging and testing, he said.

Sarma said the State Government was working to create an investor-friendly environment and provide the policy and institutional support required to make Assam a preferred destination for investment and long-term growth.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also attended the two-day conference on 'Financing India's journey towards Viksit Bharat' at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Organised by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, the conference brings together Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers, Finance Ministers and senior representatives from several States and Union Territories to deliberate on key financial and policy priorities shaping India's development journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

Chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the conference provides a platform for discussions on financing challenges, public investment, private capital mobilisation and policy complementarities between the Centre and the States.

The deliberations provided an opportunity to identify financial pathways for Assam, with discussions focusing on macroeconomic growth, agricultural transformation and renewable energy to advance sustainable and inclusive development in the state.

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