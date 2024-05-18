Assam traffic movement on East-West Corridor: Ten flyovers on way to completion by 2024

Guwahati: The traffic movement on the Guwahati Bypass from Jalukbari to Basistha Chariali in Guwahati has eased to a large extent with the completion of four flyovers on this six-lane national highway that was four lanes earlier. Traffic movement on this national highway is going to be even smoother towards the end of 2024, when ten more flyovers in the stretch between Bongaigaon and Nagaon, a part of the East-West Corridor, will be completed.

The East-West Corridor, when constructed, did not have provisions for flyovers in the DPR (detailed project report) at certain junctions despite experiencing huge traffic flow. The traffic movement is far from smooth at such junctions. However, of late, the NHAI (National Highway Authority of India) took the decision to construct flyovers at such junctions to make traffic movement hassle-free. These ten flyovers are at different stages of completion. According to NHAI sources, these ten flyovers were scheduled to be completed by July 2024. However, due to rain, the progress has slowed down to an extent, and that may delay the completion by three to four months. By the end of 2024, travellers on this highway will experience smoother traffic movement, sources in the NHAI said.

According to NHAI sources, the six-lane standalone flyovers at Raha, Demow, Borghat, Kathiatali junctions, and the ROB at Jagiroad on stretches of NH-36 and NH-27 are at different stages of completion. The cumulative physical progress of these flyovers and the ROB was 84.14 percent until March this year.

Some other six-lane standalone flyovers are also at different stages of progress at Bongaigaon, Chapaguri, Pathsala, Simlaguri Chowk, and Baihata Bypass junctions (two flyovers) in stretches on NH-31 and NH-27. The cumulative physical progress of these flyovers is 70.9 percent as of March this year.

Also Read: 42% less than normal rainfall in Assam: Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati

Also Watch: