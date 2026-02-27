Assam Travellers File 2,415 Complaints Against Toll Plazas Over 3 Years

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: It is noteworthy that a total of 2,415 complaints in connection with user fee collection at toll plazas on national highways were received by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) from travellers in Assam in the past three years. The complaints are related to misbehaviour by toll plaza employees and other issues related to user fee collection, which sometimes lead to conflict between the parties involved.

There were a total of 10 toll plazas in the state until December 2025, which has increased to 12 in 2026. Moreover, a few more toll plazas are in the pipeline.

As per statistics, there were 577 complaints on toll plazas registered in 2023, increasing to 818 in 2024 and climbing further to 1,020 complaints in 2025 from Assam.

In the past three years, the highest number of 26,976 complaints was received from travellers in Uttar Pradesh, followed by Rajasthan with 26,424 complaints. The lowest number of 634 complaints was received from Kerala, while Himachal Pradesh recorded the second lowest number of complaints with 727 recorded. Until December 2025, Kerala had 8 operational toll plazas, while Himachal had 6. Rajasthan has the highest number of 174 operational toll plazas, followed by UP with 139.

To complain against a toll plaza in India, affected people can call the 24/7 NHAI helpline 1033 for issues like misconduct, harassment, or incorrect charges. You can also use the Rajmarg Yatra app.

1033 is the primary, 24/7, multilingual helpline for all National Highway-related issues, including misconduct by staff, unsafe road conditions, or toll fee disputes.

For on-site complaints, travellers can ask the project director or site manager at the toll plaza for an immediate resolution regarding staff behaviour, harassment, etc.

