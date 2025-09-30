Assam: Tribute To Zubeen Garg with Grand Cultural Park, Digboi

Guwahati: A memorial park in honour of beloved Assamese singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg is set to be built in Digboi, Assam. Titled “Nahor Park”, the project will feature a full-size statue of the late artist, alongside a museum, amphitheatre, landscaped pond, walking tracks, and other cultural and recreational amenities.
The AOD Digboi Refinery has allocated around three bighas of land near the old AOD School and Night Super Bus Stand for the park. The project is a joint initiative of Indian Oil’s Digboi unit, the IOC Contractors and Officers Associations, with active support from local citizens and organizations.
At the foundation ceremony, AOD GM Amar Borgohain lit a ceremonial lamp and paid floral tribute to Zubeen Garg, stating the park would stand as a “cultural landmark for Digboi and Assam.”
Construction is already underway, though officials noted that formal statements will follow after necessary clearances from Indian Oil’s higher authorities. Once complete, Nahor Park is expected to become a major attraction, celebrating Zubeen Garg’s enduring contribution to Assamese culture.