Assam: Tribute To Zubeen Garg with Grand Cultural Park, Digboi

Guwahati: A memorial park in honour of beloved Assamese singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg is set to be built in Digboi, Assam. Titled “Nahor Park”, the project will feature a full-size statue of the late artist, alongside a museum, amphitheatre, landscaped pond, walking tracks, and other cultural and recreational amenities.

The AOD Digboi Refinery has allocated around three bighas of land near the old AOD School and Night Super Bus Stand for the park. The project is a joint initiative of Indian Oil’s Digboi unit, the IOC Contractors and Officers Associations, with active support from local citizens and organizations.