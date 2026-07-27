Assam: Tsunami-Like Devastation Haunts Nazira After Flash Flood Fury

A Correspondent

NAZIRA: What unfolded along the banks of the Dikhow River on July 19 was no ordinary flood—residents say it resembled a devastating tsunami, with water levels surging up to 10 feet within moments, leaving behind destruction, death, and despair across parts of Nazira.

In Bihubar’s Nepali Khuti area, over 20 households were reduced to rubble as the river suddenly swelled around 11 a.m., catching villagers completely off guard. For generations, the local farming and cattle-rearing community had lived alongside the Dikhow River without fear. But on that fateful Sunday morning, nature appeared to betray that trust.

Eyewitnesses described a terrifying scene: a massive wall of water rushing in with unprecedented force, sweeping away homes, livestock, and people alike. Children and elderly residents reportedly disappeared in the chaos, with no immediate trace of their whereabouts. The sudden surge submerged the area within minutes, with powerful currents dragging victims into nearby forests and debris fields.

A local resident recounted that the floodwaters rose so high they nearly reached the top of a bulldozer parked near the “A-Sar” petrol pump in Bihubar. The violent currents also carried away several vehicles, including cars, two-wheelers, and e-rickshaws. The force of the water shattered boundary walls and transformed nearby fields into vast, lake-like expanses.

In a shocking development, a tanker was reportedly swept in from Nagaland into the Dikhow River during the surge, highlighting the sheer intensity of the floodwaters.

The disaster has left a grim aftermath. Rotting carcasses of cattle, goats, and other animals lie scattered along roadsides, emitting a foul stench. Locals fear that many human bodies remain buried under layers of silt, some as deep as 6–7 feet, in abandoned homes and surrounding areas. Reports indicate that nearby fields have revealed several bodies, yet no systematic recovery operation has been conducted thus far. Residents have also expressed anger over the lack of emergency response. Even days after the disaster, ambulances and adequate rescue teams have not reached some of the worst-hit locations. Survivors trapped during the flood reportedly clung to trees, rooftops, and iron rods to save their lives, desperately awaiting help that arrived too late.

In the absence of official rescue efforts, a few local youths carried out daring operations using makeshift rafts made from banana trunks and small boats, saving several lives. Tragically, one such youth lost his life while attempting to rescue others.

Meanwhile, displaced families from areas like Madrasi Basti, Santak, and nearby tea gardens are now living in makeshift roadside camps, having lost all their belongings. They are facing acute shortages of drinking water, food, clothing, and medical care. Survivors have also reported cases of snakebites and dog attacks. As the floodwaters recede, survivors are seen retrieving whatever little they can from the mud—boxes of valuables, clothes, and even bedding—trying to rebuild their shattered lives.

Today, Nazira echoes with the cries of flood victims. The catastrophe has left deep scars, and the people now look toward both public support and urgent government intervention to recover from what many describe as the most horrifying disaster in the region’s history.

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