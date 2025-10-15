Assam: Two more NRIs appear before SIT; another 3 expected on Wednesday

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Two more of the Assamese NRIs based in Singapore, summoned earlier, appeared before the SIT today. With this, the total number of NRIs appearing before the SIT here in connection with Zubeen’s death probe increased to seven.

Abhimanyu Talukdar, president of the Assam Association, Singapore, and Tanmoy Phukan, the organizer of the yacht party in Singapore, during which Assam’s singer heartthrob and cultural icon Zubeen Garg met an unusual death, appeared before the SIT today. Of the 11 Assamese NRIs who were named as part of the group on the yacht trip, three more are likely to appear on Wednesday. They have been identified as Debojyoti Hazarika, Pratim Bhuyan and Sushmita Goswami. On the other hand, Wazid Ahmed, another of those summoned by SIT, is a citizen of Singapore, and a procedure is in place for such citizens to be part of an investigation by an Indian agency. This has posed a hurdle in his coming here, although he has expressed his willingness to be part of the investigation.

On the other hand, the four Assamese NRIs who came here from Singapore on Monday to appear before the SIT returned today. The four are named as Jiolangsat Narzary, Parikshit Sharma, Siddhartha Bora and Bhaskarjyoti Dutta.

In another development in the Zubeen death probe, the SIT met with the expert committee of the GMCH in connection with the final post-mortem report to be submitted.

Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma, whose custody ends on Tuesday, will be made to appear before the court on Wednesday. With their 14-day custody, the maximum custody period allowed by courts, coming to an end, the duo have to be sent to judicial custody on Wednesday, and this has led to some speculation. It remains a moot question where the duo is likely to be lodged.

Meanwhile, sources said the financial irregularities unearthed during the probe may lead to their arrest in another case.

