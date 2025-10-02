Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma Charged Under BNS Section 103 in Zubeen Garg Probe

Guwahati: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has filed charges under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma in connection with the ongoing probe into the death of singer Zubeen Garg. Both individuals are currently under interrogation as the high-profile investigation progresses.

Confirming the development, ADGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta said that the matter is being pursued with due diligence, though authorities are exercising restraint in sharing further details at this stage. He also clarified that the autopsy conducted in Singapore will not be made public and will instead be handed exclusively to Zubeen Garg’s family, in accordance with Singaporean legal requirements.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem report from Guwahati is still awaited, a document expected to play a crucial role in the next phase of the inquiry. Officials emphasised that the case remains active and sensitive, and have appealed for patience as the investigation unfolds.

The death of Zubeen Garg has drawn significant public attention, with fans and cultural circles across Assam continuing to demand clarity and accountability. The registration of charges under BNS marks a key step in what remains a complex and closely monitored case.