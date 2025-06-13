Assam: UGC Show-Causes 3 Universities for Ragging Norm Violations

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued show-cause notices to three universities in Assam, out of a total of 89 higher education institutions across the country, for non-compliance with anti-ragging regulations. Notices have been issued to the state’s two public universities—Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Sciences, Guwahati, and Assam Skill University, Mangaldai—and a private university, Auniati University at Sri Sri Auniati Sakha Satra, Teok.

In a letter to the universities, the UGC states that the show cause notices have been served for non-compliance with UGC Anti-Ragging Regulations - 2009.

It is mentioned that the institution authorities have failed to submit the mandatory anti-ragging undertakings by students and compliance undertakings, despite multiple advisories issued by the UGC, follow-up calls from the anti-ragging helpline, and direct interventions by the Anti-Ragging Monitoring Agency.

Moreover, it is pointed out that adherence to the UGC Regulation on Ragging, 2009, is mandatory for all Higher Education Institutions (HEIs). Failure to comply not only violates UGC guidelines but also compromises student safety, particularly in light of increasing concerns about ragging-related distress and campus hostility.

The UGC’s notices called for immediate action to be taken and directed the institutions to submit the Anti-Ragging Compliance and get online undertakings from all students within 30 days from the date of this notice and provide a comprehensive report on measures adopted to prevent ragging within the campus.

Failure to comply within the stipulated timeframe is likely to result in regulatory action, including but not limited to withdrawal of UGC grants and funding, impacting financial assistance and research projects; public disclosure of non-compliance, listing the institution as non-compliant on the UGC website; and consideration for de-recognition or withdrawal of affiliation, subject to further review, it is stated.

The UGC further stated that it is committed to ensuring a safe and inclusive academic environment and that prompt compliance will be essential in upholding institutional responsibility towards student welfare, asking the institutions to treat the notices with utmost priority.

Also Read: Assam Heat Eases as Met Predicts Gradual Dip in Temperature

Also Watch: