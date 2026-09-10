Assam: Undertrial Drug Peddler Escapes from Nagaon Medical College Hospital

CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In a sensational incident, an undertrial prisoner escaped from Nagaon Medical College and Hospital this afternoon here.

According to sources, the undertrial, Ahmad Ali, lodged in Nagaon Central Jail, was brought to the hospital today after he was bitten by a snake inside the jail premises in the morning. Ali was arrested by Dhing Police Station under the NDPS Act on charges of drug peddling and was sent to jail.

After primary treatment, doctors decided to admit him for 72-hour observation, which is mandatory in snake-bite cases. Soon after being admitted, Ali went to the bathroom on some pretext and made a dramatic escape from the hospital, triggering panic in the premises.

The manner in which the undertrial managed to escape despite being handcuffed and under the guard of security personnel has raised serious questions.

Police have launched a manhunt to nab the absconding prisoner. But till the time of filing this report, police are yet to trace him, sources added further.

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