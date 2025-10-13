Digital Storm in Assam: Amrita Gogoi’s Post Ignites Massive Online Movement Demanding Justice for Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: A wave of emotion has turned into a digital storm in Assam. What began as a heartfelt social media post by renowned Assamese actress Amrita Gogoi has now evolved into one of the state’s most powerful online movements in recent times demanding justice for Zubeen Garg, Assam’s most beloved cultural icon.

The hashtags #We_Need_ZubeenGargJustice_within_10days and #JusticeForZubeenGarg have emerged as rallying cries across platforms, setting a new benchmark for collective online action. The movement, initially sparked by Amrita Gogoi, gained explosive momentum after Garima Saikia Garg, Zubeen’s wife, and Palmee Borthakur, his sister, joined in amplifying its emotional resonance statewide.

Within hours, Garima Garg’s Facebook post broke records garnering over 50,000 likes, 38,000 comments, and nearly 9,000 shares, transforming her plea into a digital phenomenon. Amrita’s own post too drew massive traction with thousands of reactions and reshares.

Amrita Gogoi’s message, written in Assamese, served both as a call to action and an emotional awakening. She urged everyone to post the two hashtags simultaneously at 10 AM on Monday, October 13, 2025, saying:

“Let us all at some point post the same two lines together on every social media. Regardless of whether this movement influences the course of justice or not, I want you all to feel that we are doing this together.”

The simplicity of her appeal struck a chord. Within hours, Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter) were flooded with the same two hashtags repeated and reshared by thousands across Assam and beyond.

Among those who joined the digital wave were Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, and noted artistes like Manas Robin, Dikshu Sharma, Manashi Dutta, Maitrayee Patar, along with prominent media personalities including Nitumoni Saikia and Sunit Bhuyan. Together, they transformed an emotional appeal into a collective online uprising.