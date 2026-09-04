Zubeen Garg Trial: Singapore Witness Completes Testimony, Says 11 Others Await Statements

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A major development unfolded today in the trial surrounding the tragic death of legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, as Parikshit Sharma, a Singapore-based Assamese resident and member of the Assam Association, Singapore, appeared before the fast-track court here and completed his statement on the second day of his testimony.

Sharma is the first Singapore-based resident and association member present aboard the yacht on September 19, 2025, to testify in court regarding the events that led to Zubeen's death after a swimming outing near Lazarus Island in Singapore.

Speaking to reporters outside the courtroom following his appearance, Sharma expressed his hope that his testimony would aid the ongoing judicial process, stating that if his deposition contributes even 5% toward securing justice for Zubeen Garg, he would feel blessed.

Sharma emphasised the willingness of others present during the incident to fully cooperate with Indian authorities.

"We, the 11 of us who were present there, are restlessly waiting for the time when we can come forward and finish giving our statements," Sharma said. "What can we say about what Zubeen da meant to us? We are all restlessly eager to come forward and present our statements at the proceedings currently going on here. Therefore, I have full faith that everyone will come here and give their testimony."

Responding to a question on whether medical aid for Zubeen was delayed, Sharma said, "Look, this is the exact issue that is currently being examined by the court. So, let us leave it to the court. What more can I say?"

Proceedings are set to continue daily as further witnesses are scheduled to testify before the fast-track court.

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