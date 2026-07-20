Assam Unveils Rs 8,648.50-Crore Green Budget for 2026-27 to Power Climate-Resilient Growth

In the preface to the Green Budget, the government stated that it remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing sustainable, climate-resilient, and environmentally responsible development by integrating environmental considerations into public policy, planning, and public expenditure.

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In its bid to reaffirm its unwavering commitment to promote sustainable development, enhance climate resilience, and ensure that public expenditure contributes meaningfully towards building a greener, more resilient and environmentally secure Assam, the Government of Assam presented a Green Budget as part of Assam’s annual budget for financial year (FY) 2026–27.

In the budget this year, as many as 43 line departments participated in the Green Budget, with an allocation of Rs 8648.50 crore. In the last financial year, a total of 32 line departments participated in the Green Budget. The concept of a Green Budget was first introduced in the annual budget for FY 2023-24, making this year’s one the fourth of its series.

In the preface to the Green Budget for FY 2026-27, the Government of Assam stated that it remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing sustainable, climate-resilient, and environmentally responsible development by integrating environmental considerations into public policy, planning, and public expenditure. To address emerging climate and environmental challenges, the state has adopted key policy frameworks, including the State Action Plan on Climate Change (SAPCC), the Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Roadmap 2030, and various clean energy initiatives, to strengthen climate resilience and promote sustainable development. These efforts continue to guide Assam’s transition towards green growth and support its vision of a Viksit Assam, it stated.

As part of its environmental agenda, Assam has made notable progress in the past few years by expanding renewable energy adoption through the implementation of the PM Surya Ghar Scheme, resulting in around 90,000 rooftop solar installations with an aggregate capacity of 300 MW. Assam has also added nearly 1,000 MW of green power capacity in the past five years and is undertaking major investments in solar energy, battery storage, and pumped storage projects to move towards a power-surplus future.

This year, 43 line departments participated in the Green Budget, marking a significant expansion in departmental participation compared to last year. The total Green Budget allocation amounts to Rs 8648.50 crore, accounting for 5.51% of the total budget.

The Inclusive & Green Budget Cell (I&GBC), established within the Finance Department, has played a pivotal role in strengthening the Green Budget framework through technical guidance, capacity-building initiatives, departmental consultations, and the integration of the revised reporting framework within the FinAssam platform.

Green Budgeting is a strategic public finance management tool that ensures budgetary processes align with the state’s environmental and climate goals. By enabling the efficient allocation of resources, it reinforces Assam’s initiatives in climate change mitigation, climate change adaptation, and environmental sustainability while advancing multiple Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) such as SDG 13 (Climate Action), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), and other SDGs, fostering a more sustainable and resilient future in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and India’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement and other national and state commitments, aligning with India’s commitments under the Paris Agreement.

The departments that participated in this year’s Green Budget are the Departments of Administrative Reforms, Training, Pension and Public Grievances; Agriculture; Animal Husbandry & Veterinary; Border Protection and Development; Co-operation; Cultural Affairs; Environment & Forest; Finance; Fishery; Handloom; Textile & Sericulture; Health and Family Welfare; Higher Education; Home; Housing and Urban Affairs; Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Cultural; Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises; Information & Technology; Information, Public Relations, Printing and Stationery; Irrigation; Judicial Department; Labour & Welfare; Medical Education & Research; Mines & Minerals; Panchayat & Rural Development; Power (Electricity); Public Health Engineering; Public Works (Buildings & NH); Public Works (Health and Education); Public Works (Roads); Revenue and Disaster Management; School Education; Science & Technology; Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship; Social Justice & Empowerment; Soil Conservation; Sports & Youth Welfare; Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare; Tourism; Transport Department; Tribal Affairs (Plain); Water Resources; Welfare of Minorities Development; and Women & Child Development.

Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah tabled the state’s annual budget for FY 2026-27 in the Assam Legislative Assembly on July 10, 2026. Post the conclusion of the general discussion on the budget, cut motions on budgetary grants will be taken up in the Assembly shortly.

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