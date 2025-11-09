FM Sitharaman Announces Assam's First T-VET University in Gohpur, Aims for Educational Transformation in NE

OUR BUREAU

GUWAHATI/GOHPUR: Highlighting the Central Government’s consistent efforts to transform the education landscape in the Northeast, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that since 2014, around Rs 21,000 crore has been invested in the region’s education sector.

The Union Finance Minister said this after laying the foundation stone for Swahid Kanaklata Barua State University at Bholaguri in Gohpur today.

Addressing the gathering, Sitharaman said that Gohpur holds a special place in the hearts of every Assamese, being the birthplace of the brave freedom fighter Swahid Kanaklata Barua, who laid down her life at the young age of 17 to uphold the dignity of the national flag. “A university in her name is a fitting tribute to her supreme sacrifice. It should have been established long ago. Nothing could be more appropriate than building a university to honour her legacy,” she said.

The Union minister added that over 850 new schools have been established in Assam alone and that the region’s first AIIMS became operational in the state during this period. She also said that 15 medical colleges and 200 new skill development institutes have been set up in Assam, while India’s first sports university is coming up in the Northeast. Additionally, the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) at Aizawl has been established to promote media education and communication studies in the region. The government has recently cleared the path for the opening of a new Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Guwahati – the first for Assam and the 2nd in the Northeast.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma described the university as a landmark project in Assam’s education sector and a tribute to the indomitable spirit of Swahid Kanaklata Barua. He said that her courage and patriotism would continue to inspire generations and serve as a source of strength for the youth. “This university will provide a platform for young minds to gain technical expertise and contribute towards building an Atmanirbhar Bharat,” the Chief Minister stated. He further mentioned that the state aims to develop infrastructure to accommodate and educate around 10,000 students within the university campus.

The Chief Minister also underlined the historic importance of the Bholaguri Tea Estate, where the university is coming up. He recalled that Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwala had inspired freedom fighters of Sonotpur, including Kanaklata Baruah, to join the Mrityu Bahini during the Quit India Movement. The same land, he said, will now nurture a world-class university as a fitting tribute to Assam’s freedom struggle and intellectual heritage.

The upcoming institution, Assam’s first Technology and Vocational Education and Training (T-VET) University, will be developed at a project cost of Rs 415 crore and is envisioned to shape a skilled, future-ready generation equipped in cutting-edge fields such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, drone technology, and quantum computing.

Also Read: Zubeen Garg’s death case: Patient cites Siddharth’s greed as SIT records doctor’s treatment details