Assam: 82 Villages in State Still Facing Flood Fury

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam is yet to get a complete respite from the flood fury that started in the state since the Remal effect in the last week of May this year. Floods have claimed 107 lives, including one from the Sivasagar district on August 19, in the state, so far.

Even now, 82 villages in four districts in the state have been bearing the brunt of floods. The districts are Sivasagar, Dhemaji, Golaghat, and Charaideo. To date, Sivasagar, with 55 villages reeling under flood waters, is the worst-affected district. Following Sivasagar is Charaideo, with a submergence of 17 villages.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 54,000 people have been affected by floods in the state as of today. In the Sivasagar district alone, 47,660 people have been affected by the current wave of floods that have inundated 5,140 ha of cropland.

Meanwhile, 17 relief camps with 1,914 inmates are still operational in the affected districts. Sivasagar alone has 11 relief camps. However, no river in the state is flowing over the danger level. According to a CWC report, the Brahmaputra is following at a level of 104.48 meters, compared to the danger mark of 105.70 metres. The water level of the river is steady in Dibrugarh. In Guwahati, the Brahmaputra is flowing at a level of 47.21 metres against the danger of mark of 49.68 metre.

Meanwhile, the rivers Siang, Dhansiri, Kopili, and Pagladiya have been maintaining a rising trend. However, all of these rivers have been flowing below their danger marks.

