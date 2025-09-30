On Maha Ashtami, A Prayer for Assam: May Maa Durga Destroy All Evil

Guwahati: one of the most powerful days of Durga Puja, when Devi Durga is worshipped in her fiercest form, destroyer of evil and protector of the righteous. On this sacred day, devotees across Assam bow before the Goddess, seeking her divine intervention to eliminate all forms of negativity, injustice, and corruption in the state.
Offering pranaam to Maa Durga, many leaders and citizens have expressed hope that Assam is blessed with harmony, development, and strength in the days ahead. As drums beat and chants rise, the message is clear: with Maa Durga’s grace, Assam shall march towards a brighter, cleaner, and stronger future