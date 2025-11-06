Assamese Biopic “Bhaimon Da” Nominated for Indian Panorama

Guwahati: In a proud and inspiring moment for Assamese cinema, acclaimed film ‘Bhaimon Da,’ based on life and legacy of the legendary filmmaker Munin Barua has been officially selected for the Indian Panorama which is one of the most prestigious sections of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The Film was directed by Sashanka Samir and was a major box office success that received wide appreciation for its storytelling, performances and emotional depth. The biopic ‘Bhaimon Da’ pays heartfelt tribute to Munin Barua, one of the greatest directors in the history of Assamese cinema, who is fondly remembered as a key figure in transforming the scenario of regional cinema. Through this cinematic portrayal, the film showcases the personal and professional journey of Barua in depth, beginning from his humble childhood, struggles, victories and his constant commitment towards the art of storytelling.

Popularly known as Bhaimon Da, Munin Barua is credited with bridging the gap between art and mainstream cinema in Assam. His films such as Hiya Diya Niya, Dinabandhu, Nayak and Barood, not only became household names but also revived the commercial scene of cinema in the region. They proved that regional films could be both entertaining and meaningful.

Director Sashanka Samir, through ‘Bhaimon Da,’ captures this very essence of the man behind the camera who revolutionised an industry with his creativity, discipline and belief in local stories. The film beautifully portrays the emotions, challenges and determination that defined Munin Baruah’s journey, offering a glimpse into his influence on countless actors, filmmakers who followed in his footsteps. The selection of ‘Bhaimon Da’ in the Indian Panorama is being seen as a significant achievement not only for the filmmakers but for the entire Assamese film fraternity. It reflects the growing recognition of Assamese cinema on the national stage, along with reaffirming its cultural depth and artistic excellence.

As regional films in recent times, such as Raghupati, Bidurbhai, Dr.Bezbaruah, continue to gain wider appreciation, the film ‘Bhaimon Da’ stands as a timeless tribute to a man whose vision shaped the golden era of Assamese films. It also serves as an inspiration to today’s generation of filmmakers to preserve the soul of their culture while dreaming beyond boundaries much like Munin Barua himself once did.