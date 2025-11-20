JAFA Declares Rural Journalism Awardees for 2025

Lakhimpur: The Journalist Association for Assam (JAFA) has released the names of the journalists selected for the JAFA Achievers Award 2025 in the Rural Journalism category. The state-wide media body announced that a total of 19 journalists from different districts have been chosen for their steady work in reporting issues from rural and remote regions.

In a statement issued by the JAFA Central Committee, President Abhideep Choudhury, Working President Pankaj Deka, General Secretary Kunja Mohan Ray, and Chief Organising Secretary Kushal Saikia said that the awards will be presented at a special ceremony in Guwahati on December 16. They added that the honour is meant to encourage reporters who work at the ground level and bring forward stories that often remain unnoticed in mainstream coverage.