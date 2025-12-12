Assamese Sikh Council to Organise Special Convention at Barkola on December 14

Nagaon: The Assamese Sikh Council, Assam, will hold a special convention on December 14 at the Barkola Central Gurudwara, located in the Assamese Sikh-dominated Barkola area of Nagaon. The event is seen as an important step toward reviving the Council’s activities after a long period of inactivity.

The Council was formed in January 2019 with a three-year executive term, but its functioning slowed down after the term ended in January 2022. To restart its work, a representative meeting of Assamese Sikhs was organised on November 9 at Barkola Higher Secondary School, where it was decided to form a new executive committee.

As part of this decision, the upcoming convention will run through the day with programmes aimed at building unity and renewing the organisation’s mission. The event will begin with flag hoisting, followed by Ardaas and Hukamnama. A general assembly and subject selection session will be held at 11 a.m. to discuss key issues. An open public meeting at 1 p.m. will bring together voices from across the community.