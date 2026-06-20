BIS busts fake gold hallmarking centre, seals laser marking machine in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Before purchasing gold jewellery, ensure that genuine hallmarks with logos are affixed to the ornaments, as a fake hallmarking firm has been detected in Guwahati and a laser marking machine used for illegal hallmarking activities has been seized.

Officials of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Guwahati Branch Office, on Thursday conducted a search and seizure operation at the premises of M/s Ganesh Hallmarking Centre, situated at Col. J Ali Road, Lakhtokia, Guwahati. The operation was carried out following a discreet investigation initiated on June 3, 2026, into suspected violations of the BIS Act, 2016, sources revealed.

During the operation, it was discovered by the BIS team that the establishment was functioning as an unauthorised Assaying and Hallmarking Centre (AHC) and was engaged in illegal hallmarking activities. The firm was found to be using a laser marking machine to mark jewellery without authorisation and issuing spurious gold hallmarks bearing fake BIS logos. The laser marking machine was sealed, and the spurious gold hallmarks were also seized during the raid.

The BIS has been conducting raids whenever information regarding misuse of its logos is received and verified, with the objective of protecting consumers from such deception and the possible safety hazards that may result from the use of such materials, the sources said.

BIS has appealed to all citizens to report any instance where mandatory products are being sold without BIS certification or where misuse of the ISI Mark on any product is noticed. According to the agency, such information can be provided to the Head of BIS, Guwahati Branch Office, in the Housefed Complex at Dispur, Guwahati. Such complaints, it said, can also be e-mailed at ghbo@bis.gov.in.

Also Read: 79% of Assam Students Complete Aadhaar Authentication, Centre Pushes for 100% Biometric Coverage