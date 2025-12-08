Top Headlines

Assam’s Dr Sanchita Sarma Wins Four Bronze Medals at Asian Masters Powerlifting Championship

Guwahati’s doctor Sanchita Sarma shines in Turkey, by winning four bronze medals in the Asian Masters Powerlifting Championships in the Masters-2 category, which brought glory to India
Image of Assam's Dr Sanchita Sarma, who won four bronze medals in the Asian Masters Powerlifting Championships in the Masters-2 category
Guwahati: Dr Sanchita Sarma of Guwahati has brought pride to Assam and the country by winning four bronze medals at the Asian Masters Women Classic Powerlifting Championship 2025 held in Istanbul, Turkey. Competing in the Masters-2 category (above 50 years) in the 69 kg weight class, she secured bronze in Squat, Bench Press, Deadlift, and Overall performance.

A Professor of Anaesthesiology at Gauhati Medical College, Dr Sarma is also a national-level powerlifter. Sarma was selected to represent India at the prestigious continental championship, which was held from December 2 to 10, 2025.

Image of Dr Sanchita Sarma after winning the medal at Asian Masters Women Classic Powerlifting Championship 2025
Beyond her professional achievements, Dr Sarma is known for balancing multiple roles in life. She is a mother, a doctor, a businesswoman, a YouTube vlogger, and a dedicated sportsperson, which is a combination that has inspired many individuals.

Image of the scoreboard
Her strong performance brought the third-highest position in her category, which stands as a memorable achievement for India on the Asian platform.

Sanchita Sarma’s success in such a large international platform has been widely celebrated in Assam, appreciating her determination and discipline in competitive sports.

