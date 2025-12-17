Assam’s First Modern Fish Market Opens in Jorhat

Jorhat: Marked a major milestone in urban market development with the inauguration of its first modern, state-of-the-art fish market in Jorhat on Wednesday. The newly constructed three-storey complex was inaugurated by Jorhat MLA and former Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Hitendra Nath Goswami, in the presence of District Commissioner Jay Shivani, Jorhat Municipal Board Chairperson Lakhimi Khargharia, and a large gathering of residents.
Built for Rs 3.5 crore, the modern fish market has been designed to provide a clean, organised, and hygienic space for fish trading. Speaking at the inauguration, Goswami called the project a landmark achievement for Assam’s retail infrastructure. He said the market would benefit everyone involved in the fish trade, from wholesalers to small vendors, while also offering a better shopping experience for customers.
“This is the first scientifically planned modern fish market in the state. It has been built keeping in mind the needs of both traders and buyers so that business can be conducted in a healthy and dignified environment,” Goswami said.
The market is equipped with modern facilities such as a lift, a proper drainage system, and clearly marked separate sections for wholesale and retail sales. The layout has been planned to ensure easy movement, reduce overcrowding, and maintain cleanliness throughout the complex.
Goswami said the new centralised market would bring together fish sellers who are currently operating from scattered locations across the town. This, he added, would help improve efficiency, reduce traffic congestion in busy areas, and create a more organised trading system.
“Jorhat has a strong tradition of fish consumption and trade. This market is a step towards sustainable urban development and will help improve the livelihoods of local fish sellers by providing them with a better place to work,” he said.
Jorhat Municipal Board Chairperson Lakhimi Khargharia stated that the municipal body would be responsible for monitoring the operation and maintenance of the market. She assured that cleanliness, waste management, and overall functioning would be given top priority.
District Commissioner Jay Shivani also praised the initiative, calling it an excellent example of how traditional markets can be upgraded with modern infrastructure. He said the new market reflects the vision of a cleaner, more organised Jorhat and sets an example for similar projects in other towns.
During the event, Goswami also announced plans for further urban development in Jorhat. He said two new two-storey vegetable markets would be constructed in the town as part of a broader modernisation plan.
“We aim to remove roadside vegetable vending by providing vendors with proper spaces and better facilities. Construction of these vegetable markets will begin early next year,” he added.
The inauguration of the modern fish market has been welcomed by traders and residents alike, who see it as a positive step toward improving public health, urban order, and local commerce.