Assam’s First Modern Fish Market Opens in Jorhat

Jorhat: Marked a major milestone in urban market development with the inauguration of its first modern, state-of-the-art fish market in Jorhat on Wednesday. The newly constructed three-storey complex was inaugurated by Jorhat MLA and former Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Hitendra Nath Goswami, in the presence of District Commissioner Jay Shivani, Jorhat Municipal Board Chairperson Lakhimi Khargharia, and a large gathering of residents.

Built for Rs 3.5 crore, the modern fish market has been designed to provide a clean, organised, and hygienic space for fish trading. Speaking at the inauguration, Goswami called the project a landmark achievement for Assam’s retail infrastructure. He said the market would benefit everyone involved in the fish trade, from wholesalers to small vendors, while also offering a better shopping experience for customers.

“This is the first scientifically planned modern fish market in the state. It has been built keeping in mind the needs of both traders and buyers so that business can be conducted in a healthy and dignified environment,” Goswami said.

The market is equipped with modern facilities such as a lift, a proper drainage system, and clearly marked separate sections for wholesale and retail sales. The layout has been planned to ensure easy movement, reduce overcrowding, and maintain cleanliness throughout the complex.

Goswami said the new centralised market would bring together fish sellers who are currently operating from scattered locations across the town. This, he added, would help improve efficiency, reduce traffic congestion in busy areas, and create a more organised trading system.