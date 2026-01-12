Assam's Largest Solvent Processing Unit of Rice Bran & Soya Inaugurated in Biswanath

Biswanath: Than Behali in Assam’s Biswanath district witnessed a significant milestone in industrial and agricultural development with the inauguration of a Rice Bran and Soya Solvent Processing Unit. This initiative has been set up with the help of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), Government of India under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana, led by Ajmir Agri Pharmaceutical Company.
The facility, acknowledged as the biggest rice and soybean oil processing industry in North Assam, was inaugurated by MLA Ranjit Dutta, representing the Sonitpur Lok Sabha constituency. The development is anticipated to improve the agro-industrial ecosystem in the region while providing youths and farmers with new avenues.
Addressing the gathering, the MLA said that the presence of the processing unit in Than Behali will have a direct positive impact on the farmers as it will provide a reliable market for the commodities. He added that the presence of the industry will impact the state significantly in terms of the development of the industries and will be an important factor in the reduction of unemployment.
Highlighting government support, he informed the audience about various Central and State Government schemes designed to encourage farmers, entrepreneurs, and unemployed youth.
Furthermore, Dutta congratulated Haji Sultan Ahmed, the proprietor of Ajmir Agri Pharmaceutical Company, and his family for establishing such a large-scale industry in Behali, calling it a commendable effort for the development of the region.
The inaugural event was anchored by Niranjan Hazarika, a social worker and senior journalist. The welcoming speech was given by Javed Ahmed, one of the proprietors of the company, Ajmir Agri Pharmaceutical Company, while Nandita Sharma gave an explanation about the objectives of the event.
Several dignitaries have graced the event with their presence, including Biswanath District Commissioner Lakshminandan Saharia, former Minister and Chairman of the Assam Seeds Corporation, Prabin Hazarika, District Agriculture Officer Baneshwar Dey, and other prominent personalities from the district.
Moreover, according to the organisers, the project is expected to generate employment for around 200 unemployed youths from the region, making it a major step towards economic empowerment and sustainable development in Biswanath district and adjoining areas.