Assam's Largest Solvent Processing Unit of Rice Bran & Soya Inaugurated in Biswanath

Biswanath: Than Behali in Assam’s Biswanath district witnessed a significant milestone in industrial and agricultural development with the inauguration of a Rice Bran and Soya Solvent Processing Unit. This initiative has been set up with the help of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), Government of India under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana, led by Ajmir Agri Pharmaceutical Company.

The facility, acknowledged as the biggest rice and soybean oil processing industry in North Assam, was inaugurated by MLA Ranjit Dutta, representing the Sonitpur Lok Sabha constituency. The development is anticipated to improve the agro-industrial ecosystem in the region while providing youths and farmers with new avenues.

Addressing the gathering, the MLA said that the presence of the processing unit in Than Behali will have a direct positive impact on the farmers as it will provide a reliable market for the commodities. He added that the presence of the industry will impact the state significantly in terms of the development of the industries and will be an important factor in the reduction of unemployment.

Highlighting government support, he informed the audience about various Central and State Government schemes designed to encourage farmers, entrepreneurs, and unemployed youth.