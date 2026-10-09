Assam’s per capita income more than doubles to ₹1.85 lakh in nine years

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Reflecting the growth trajectory, the per capita income (PCI) of Assam is on an upswing since 2017-18. As per Department of Finance sources, the PCI of Assam at current prices has in fact more than doubled from Rs 75.151 in 2017-18 to Rs 1,85,429, as per advanced estimates (AE) in 2025-26.

Though still lower than the national average of Rs 2,19,575 (2025-26), as per AE, the rise in PCI is a reflection of the state's economic growth trajectory. PCI is one of the indicators to measure the standard of living of residents of a state.

Sources pointed out that these estimates not only serve as an indicator to assess the status of the economy among the states in the country but also throw light on the overall impact of various developmental programmes implemented by the government.

As per AE, PCI of Assam at current prices for 2025-26 (AE) is estimated to be Rs 1,85,429 against Rs 1,60.417 as per quick estimates (QE) of 2024-25, registering an increase of 15.59 per cent.

As per AE, PCI of the state at constant prices (2011-12) for the year 2025-26 is estimated to be Rs 93,351, as compared to Rs 85,503 as per QE of 2024-25, showing a growth of 9.2 percent.

The rising curve of PCI of Assam at current prices since 2017-18 is as follows: Rs 75.151 in 2017-18, Rs 81,034 in 2018-19, Rs 90,123 in 2019-20, Rs 86,947 in 2020-21, Rs 1,03,370 in 2021-22, Rs 1,21,573 in 2022-23, Rs 1,40,411 in 2023-24 (provisional estimates), Rs 1,60,417 in 2024-25(QE), and Rs 1,85,429 in 2025-26(AE).

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