Hundreds of Trucks Stranded at Assam-West Bengal Border Over Documentation Issues

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Utter chaos and confusion prevail at Buxirhat and Srirampur check posts on Assam-West Bengal border after hundreds of out-bound trucks have been stuck there for several days now.

According to sources, these trucks mostly loaded with items like coal, calcined petroleum coke and other minerals have been stuck for the past few days as the West Bengal Police is denying them entry.

The police from the neighbouring state are citing insufficient documentation as the primary reason for preventing their entry, besides instructions from higher authorities.

Most of these trucks are from outside Assam. They bring goods from different parts of the country, and carry items such as coal, calcined petroleum coke, and other minerals while exiting Assam.

But following the latest development, truck owners and transportation companies are suffering huge financial losses as the trucks are unable to return to their places of origin.

The severity of the situation can be gauged from the fact that the Barauni Calcined's Association has sought the Prime Minister Office's (PMO) intervention to break the logjam.

The association claimed that GST had been paid for ferrying calcined petroleum coke out of Assam.

They said the trucks also have all necessary documents like e-way bill, invoice, etc.

The trucks usually carry calcined petroleum coke and other such products from oil refineries at Digboi, Guwahati and Bongaigaon.

Calcined petroleum coke is used in aluminum industry.

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