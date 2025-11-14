Assam's Political Landscape: Minister Defends Governance, Criticizes Opposition

Guwahati: Union Minister Pabitra Margherita has raised questions over the development credentials of opposition leaders in Assam, highlighting concerns about their ability to govern effectively. Speaking on the state’s political landscape, Margherita drew parallels with Bihar’s recent elections, stating that just as the people of Bihar did not allow a “mischievous boy” to assume power, Assam’s citizens would similarly reject misrule.

Sharpening his criticism, Margherita pointed to Akhil Gogoi’s lack of progress in his own constituency and alleged that Gaurav Gogoi had failed to contribute meaningfully to development in Jorhat. He questioned how such leaders could be entrusted with the responsibility of governing the entire state.

Margherita emphasised that Assam’s residents are well aware of the opposition’s track record and urged voters to consider the tangible outcomes delivered by the current administration. His remarks underline the ruling party’s confidence in its governance and its developmental achievements, as well as an effort to contrast these with the opposition’s performance.

The minister’s statements come amid heightened political activity in Assam, with the state preparing for upcoming elections and parties seeking to consolidate their positions ahead of key contests.