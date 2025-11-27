Assam’s Shradhanjali Scheme Brings Deceased Residents Home at Govt Expense

Hailakandi: Under the Shradhanjali Scheme launched by the Assam Government, families of deceased residents who pass away outside the state due to unnatural or accidental causes are now able to bring their loved ones home without financial burden. The initiative is managed by the Special Branch of Assam Police in coordination with the district police, which ensures respectful and timely transport of the deceased to their respective residences.

So far, two families in Hailakandi district have benefitted from the scheme. On 21 November, 19-year-old Kabir Ahmed Laskar from Nitaeenagar tragically died in an accident at Tuni Railway Station in Andhra Pradesh. Today, the Assam Police successfully transported his body back to Hailakandi, handing it over to his family with due honour and respect. Earlier, on 28 September, the body of Shiv Roy, a youth from Katlicherra, was brought back from Bengaluru under the same scheme.

Superintendent of Police Amitabh Sinha requests families to reach out directly to their local police stations in case of sudden or unnatural deaths of Assam residents outside the state. The police coordinate with local authorities, medical personnel, and ambulance services to ensure a smooth repatriation process.

The scheme has been widely welcomed by local communities, as it removes financial and logistical hurdles for grieving families, allowing them to perform last rites with dignity. With Shradhanjali, the Assam Government has provided a compassionate solution to a challenge faced by families whose loved ones die far from home.