Assam’s Spirit Resonates in Poland: “Bhupen Da Uncut” Premieres to Emotional Applause

Guwahati: The Assamese Association of Poland hosted a deeply moving cultural evening to mark the premiere of “Bhupen Da Uncut” a documentary by noted filmmaker Bobbeeta Sharma celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.

The event, held at the Warsaw University of Technology (Faculty of Mechatronics), was not only a tribute to Assam’s musical legend but also the first official gathering of the registered Assamese Association of Poland a proud milestone for the diaspora community.

The evening opened with a heartfelt welcome from Jitendra Buragohain, followed by Himanshu Parashar, President of the Association, who shared the inspiring story behind its formation. In a poignant tribute, Buragohain recited a poem by Dr. Tonmoyee Rani Neog (Germany) in memory of the late singer Zubeen Garg, with the audience observing a minute’s silence.

Guests of honour Bobbeeta Sharma, her husband Chinmoy Sharma, and daughter Meghna Sharma Phukan were felicitated with the traditional Assamese Gamusa. An emotional Sharma expressed her joy at witnessing the Assamese community in Poland unite to honour Dr. Hazarika’s legacy.

The 65-minute documentary offered a rare, intimate portrayal of Bhupen Da’s life, leaving many in the audience teary-eyed. Delivering the vote of thanks, Rupasri Dutta Acharjee extended gratitude to all contributors, with special appreciation to the Embassy of India in Poland, Mr. Mohan Lal (Counsellor & Head of Chancery), and member Anuradha Roy, whose coordination made the screening possible.

The evening concluded with a musical tribute by Jitendra Buragohain and Kishan Deka, performing soulful renditions of “Oo Bidekhi Bondhu”, “Bidexot Apun Manuh”, and “Maya” by Zubeen Garg. The event ended with the singing of the Assam state anthem and a community dinner, radiating warmth and shared cultural pride.

The Association expressed heartfelt satisfaction at uniting Assamese hearts abroad celebrating the timeless voices of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg, who continue to echo the spirit and soul of Assam across borders.