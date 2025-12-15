ASTC’s New Head Office Inaugurated in Guwahati’s Rupnagar

Guwahati: The Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) on Monday officially shifted its head office to a new location.
The new office in Rupnagar was inaugurated by Transport Minister Charan Boro. The event was also attended by ASTC Chairman Pallab Lochan Das, Vice-Chairman Pranabjyoti Lahkar, and senior officers and employees of the corporation.
At the event, the Transport Minister announced that ASTC will add 100 new buses to its fleet in the coming year.
Charan Boro further stated that the Chief Minister will inaugurate new bus services, aimed at improving public transportation across the state.
Additionally, ASTC also plans to construct a modern Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) at Jalukbari, and the preliminary work for the same is already underway.
The existing ISBT at Betkuchi will also be upgraded to enhance commuter facilities.
It may be mentioned that, on the first day of the New Year, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the new ISBT and rolled out 56 electric buses for Guwahati on the first day of the New Year. Modern amenities at the terminal include food vendors, a special area for nursing moms, and a waiting area. The terminal will provide night bus services and a guest house for overnight stays in an effort to improve the traveler experience.