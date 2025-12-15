ASTC’s New Head Office Inaugurated in Guwahati’s Rupnagar

Guwahati: The Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) on Monday officially shifted its head office to a new location.

The new office in Rupnagar was inaugurated by Transport Minister Charan Boro. The event was also attended by ASTC Chairman Pallab Lochan Das, Vice-Chairman Pranabjyoti Lahkar, and senior officers and employees of the corporation.

At the event, the Transport Minister announced that ASTC will add 100 new buses to its fleet in the coming year.

Charan Boro further stated that the Chief Minister will inaugurate new bus services, aimed at improving public transportation across the state.