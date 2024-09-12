ATM Shortage Hits People in Assam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The lack of an adequate number of ATMs (automated teller machines) at different banks compared to the population makes people suffer in the state. To cap it all, ATMs at some places go out of order frequently.

According to official sources, in around 13 districts of Assam, the ATM to population ratio is heavily lopsided. These 13 districts make do with just 932 ATMs against their requirement of 2,124.

According to a report, in 2023 the national ratio of ATMs was 21 ATMs against one lakh adult population. Going by that ratio, Cachar should have 348 ATMs against 223 it has, Tinsukia should have 266 ATMs against 222 it has, Hojai should have 187 ATMs against 83, Nalbari should have 155 against 109 it has, etc.

Most of the ATMs lack notes of lower denominations, like Rs 100 and Rs 200. This is indeed a problem for the commoners. There are also places in the state with mushroom growth of ATMs of different banks.

According to sources, the ATM market is on the rise in India. The estimated growth in ATMs in 2032 will be 9.2 percent from the current number of ATMs in the country.

According to sources, the shortage of ATMs has also affected the banks as well, let alone customers. Banks have also raised concern with the RBI and the central government regarding the shortage of ATMs. Banks cannot purchase ATMs on their own will as they have to obey certain rules set by the RBI. The insufficient capacity of ATM vendors is the major challenge for banks.

According to sources, the shortage of ATMs is significantly impacting banks, particularly as they have transitioned to lockable cassette mechanisms in ATMs in accordance with RBI directions. The RBI instructed banks to upgrade their ATMs, allowing cassettes to be swapped during cash replacement instead of being filled directly at the machines.

According to official sources, the Assam government has taken up the issue of the shortage of ATMs in the state with the bank authorities and requested them to bridge the yawning gap between ATMs and the adult population, especially in semi-urban and rural areas.

