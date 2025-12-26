Auxiliary Committee of Morigaon’s ‘Karunadhara Trust’ Formally Takes Charge

Morigaon: The newly elected auxiliary committee of Morigaon district’s Karunadhara Trust, popularly known as the “mind-born sons” of renowned Assamese author and journalist Homen Borgohain, formally assumed office on December 25, Thursday, at a general meeting held at Nipun Deka Smriti Bhawan of Muhila Home Model School, Morigaon.

The general meeting, convened to mark the formation and assumption of charge of the new committee, was held under the presidentship of Ashok Deka, President of the Auxiliary Committee of Karunadhara Trust, Morigaon.

The programme began on a solemn note as the members expressed deep condolence over the demise of several eminent personalities, including late cultural icon Zubeen Garg, renowned flautist Dipak Sarma, noted educationists Narendra Nath Keot and Dr Nabakanta Bordoloi, and students’ leader Jayanta Kumar Deka. Floral tributes were offered at their portraits as a mark of respect.

Addressing the gathering, Secretary of Karunadhara Trust, Mileswar Patar spoke about the objectives of the meeting and highlighted the vision and mission of the trust. He emphasized the organisation’s continued commitment to humanitarian values and social responsibility, particularly among students and young minds.

In the meeting, resolutions were adopted to strengthen activities of the Trust and make the auxiliary committee more effective in achieving its aims and objectives.

Mileswar Patar was unanimously elected as the President of the newly formed committee, Kamal Deka as the Working President, and Jagadish Nath as the Secretary.

The newly constituted body also reaffirmed its resolve to continue working for social welfare, education, and the promotion of humanitarian ideals in the district. Members stressed the importance of collective effort and community participation in addressing social issues.

Furthermore, the new committee urged the district administration to take immediate measures to relocate the sweeper families currently living at the municipal dumping ground situated on the bank of the Morakolong water body. The committee also expressed concern over the unsafe and unhygienic living conditions faced by these families and called for humane rehabilitation measures.

The meeting concluded with a positive note and a renewed commitment to serve the society through meaningful initiatives under the banner of ‘Karunadhara Trust’.