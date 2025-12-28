Awards Announced Ahead of Sivasagar Zilla Sahitya Sabha Mid-Term Session

Sivasagar: On the occasion of the upcoming mid-term session of the Sivasagar Zilla Sahitya Sabha, the district body has announced a series of awards to honour the branch Sahitya Sabha and literary organisers for their outstanding contributions during the year 2025. The awards are intended to recognise sustained literary, cultural and organisational efforts across the district during the year.
The Sivasagar Zilla Sahitya Sabha's mid-term session will be held on January 4 and 5 in Demow. The Demow Branch Sahitya Sabha will host the two-day session. The formal award presentation ceremony is on January 5, one of the key events of the session.
The declaration was made by the issue of a joint press release signed by Zilla Sahitya Sabha, President Jogesh Kishore Phukan, Vice-President Dr Jiban Kalita, and Secretary Manoj Kumar Gogoi. According to the release, several awards have been finalised across different categories with the aim of encouraging literary activities at the grassroots level.
Under the branch category, Dikhowmukh Shatadal Branch Sahitya Sabha has been awarded the Sarvottam Branch Sahitya Sabha of the district. The award of Attyuttam Branch Sahitya Sabha will be given to Galeky Na-Pukhuri Swarna Branch Sahitya Sabha, while the Uttam Branch Sahitya Sabha has been awarded to Sologuri Mukul Branch Sahitya Sabha.
Accordingly, the district has announced the Sarvottam Literary Organiser of the district award for Debajani Saikia Gogoi under the category of individual literary organiser. Babita Konwar is selected to get the Attyuttam Literary Organiser award, and Dipali Radhika Dowarah will be awarded the Uttam Literary Organiser award.
Similarly, young literary organisers have been given special recognition. The Sarvottam Young Literary Organiser award would be conferred on Biswajit Tipomia, while Gagan Baruah and Ramen Baruah are the choices for the Attyuttam and Uttam Young Literary Organiser awards, respectively, showing how the Sabha has not left any stone unturned to promote budding literary talent.
The Sarvottam Sub-Committee award has been announced for the Akash Sub-Committee among the sub-committees. The Kuhi Sub-Committee has been selected for the Attyuttam Sub-Committee award, while the Kabya Charcha Sub-Committee will receive the Uttam Sub-Committee award.
Besides such honours, the Sivasagar Zilla Sahitya Sabha will confer the Sanskritik Jyoti Award to six individuals, the Sahitya Jyoti Award to 15 persons and the Sangbad Jyoti Award to ten persons as evidence of contribution made on the platforms of literature, culture and journalism.
Besides these, Rangpur Shatadal Branch Sahitya Sabha, ONGC Shatadal Branch Sahitya Sabha, Amguri Swarna Branch Sahitya Sabha, Demow Branch Sahitya Sabha and Simaluguri Branch Sahitya Sabha will also be accorded felicitations on the occasion. The awards and felicitation ceremony are expected to add weight to the mid-term session, bolstering the Sahitya Sabha's role in promoting Assamese literature, culture and community-based literary engagement across Sivasagar district.