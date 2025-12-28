Awards Announced Ahead of Sivasagar Zilla Sahitya Sabha Mid-Term Session

Sivasagar: On the occasion of the upcoming mid-term session of the Sivasagar Zilla Sahitya Sabha, the district body has announced a series of awards to honour the branch Sahitya Sabha and literary organisers for their outstanding contributions during the year 2025. The awards are intended to recognise sustained literary, cultural and organisational efforts across the district during the year.

The Sivasagar Zilla Sahitya Sabha's mid-term session will be held on January 4 and 5 in Demow. The Demow Branch Sahitya Sabha will host the two-day session. The formal award presentation ceremony is on January 5, one of the key events of the session.

The declaration was made by the issue of a joint press release signed by Zilla Sahitya Sabha, President Jogesh Kishore Phukan, Vice-President Dr Jiban Kalita, and Secretary Manoj Kumar Gogoi. According to the release, several awards have been finalised across different categories with the aim of encouraging literary activities at the grassroots level.