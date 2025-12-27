Chirang Gears Up for Bodo Sahitya Sabha, Foundation Stone Laid for Thengfakhri Statue

BIJNI: Chirang district is gearing up for the 65th Central Annual Conference of Bodo Sahitya Sabha that is scheduled to be held from January 9 to January 11, 2026, at the Thengfakhri Pathar in Borlawgaon under Bijni subdivision.

Preparations for the prestigious literary event have already begun, marking an important moment for the Bodo community.

In connection to the upcoming session, Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Executive Member Dhiraj Borgoyary laid the foundation stone of the statue of legendary Bodo figure Thengfakhri, along with a park on December 26. The statue and the park are being constructed to honour the bravery and legacy of Thengfakhri and to highlight Bodo history and culture.