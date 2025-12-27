Chirang Gears Up for Bodo Sahitya Sabha, Foundation Stone Laid for Thengfakhri Statue

BIJNI: Chirang district is gearing up for the 65th Central Annual Conference of Bodo Sahitya Sabha that is scheduled to be held from January 9 to January 11, 2026, at the Thengfakhri Pathar in Borlawgaon under Bijni subdivision.
Preparations for the prestigious literary event have already begun, marking an important moment for the Bodo community.
In connection to the upcoming session, Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Executive Member Dhiraj Borgoyary laid the foundation stone of the statue of legendary Bodo figure Thengfakhri, along with a park on December 26. The statue and the park are being constructed to honour the bravery and legacy of Thengfakhri and to highlight Bodo history and culture.
The foundation stone laying ceremony was attended by several prominent personalities, including Bodo Sahitya Sabha Central President Dr. Surath Narzary, ABSU General Secretary Khanindra Basumatary, and other distinguished guests.
Meanwhile, the final executive meeting of the reception committee for the 65th annual session of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha was held on Friday at the guest hall of the reception committee site at Thengfakhri Pathar. The meeting was presided over by Dr. Surath Narzary. Several important resolutions related to the annual session were adopted during the meeting.
Addressing a press conference after the meeting, President Dr. Surath Narzary and General Secretary Nilkantha Goyary stated that the representatives’ conference during the 65th annual session will form the new committee for the next term of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha. More than 2,000 delegates are expected to participate in the session.
The open session, to be held on January 11, will be graced by Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma as the chief guest. The open session will be inaugurated by BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary.
General Secretary Nilkantha Goyary informed that the Bodo Sahitya Sabha will publish 12 books on the occasion of the annual session. He also announced that the names of 12 awards to be conferred by the Bodo Sahitya Sabha during the session were finalized and officially declared at the executive meeting.
The upcoming annual session is expected to be a grand literary and cultural event, celebrating Bodo language, literature, history, and identity.
On the other hand, the Bodo Sahitya Sabha Awards 2025 were also announced to honor individuals for their outstanding contributions to literature, culture, education, and academic excellence.
Rangsar Literary Award - Mr. Rabin Narzary of Sonitpur
Sameswari Brahma Literary Award - Mr. Ramakanta Basumatary from Khandikar, Tamulpur
Sanjarang Lakheswar Brahma Cultural Award - Mr. Debendra Nath Brahma of Guwahati
Habraghat Award - Mr. Kaniska Hazowary of Goalpara
Prabannath Bargoayary Literary Award - Ms. Rimba Wary of Bijni
Pramila Khakhlary Translation Award - Mr. Taren Boro from Guwahati
Ramdas Basumatary Educational Award - Mr. Binad Ch. Swargiary of Baksa
Freedom Fighter Jagendra Kumar Basumatary Award - Mr. Nitya Binad Wary of Kokrajhar
Subungthini Thandwi Bineswar Brahma Maoria-Haoria Award - Miss Silpa Brahma of Kokrajhar
Award for securing Highest Marks in Bodo MIL in HSLC Examination 2025 - Shri Nayan Mani Boro of Tamulpur
Hangmashri Brahma Students Inspiration Award - Shri Nabajit Basumatary of Baksa.