Awareness Meeting Held at Bright Heritage Academy in Hatsingimari
Hatsingimari: In an attempt to create awareness about consumer rights, civic obligations, and road rules, an awareness session was conducted at Bright Heritage Academy, a private educational institution in Hatsingimari, the headquarters of the South Salmara–Mankachar District.
This meeting was attended by the Principal of Bright Heritage Academy, the students of the institution, the Legal Services Authority, as well as the District Transport Department. This interaction was conducted with the aim of creating an awareness of legal practices amongst the young learners.
During the programme, the roles and responsibilities of consumers and shop owners were emphasised, and it was made clear that all consumer and shop owner transactions should take place in accordance with the rules and policies of the government. Not to mention, ethical trade was put forward into the light.
A major part of the awareness program covered rules and regulations related to transport on the roads. A senior official from the District Transport Department explained the rules and regulations of transport on the roads in the country and the outcome of not following them. He requested the students and the citizens to be careful and adhere to the rules of transport on the roads.
The officials reiterated how following traffic rules is not only mandatory from a legal perspective but also an aspect of social responsibility. The officials encouraged the audience to practice being disciplined on the road concerning issues like wearing helmets, using seat belts, following traffic lights, and avoiding speeding.
The Legal Services Authority delegates also briefed the participants about the awareness of the Legal Services Authority as well as the help provided in relation to the rights and responsibilities of responsible citizens.
The awareness meeting ended with a call to students and members of society to be ambassadors for safety and legality and to transmit this message to others. As reported, such activities have a very important role to play in creating an educated and law-abiding society and instilling a culture of safety and accountability in a particular district.