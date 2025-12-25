Awareness Meeting Held at Bright Heritage Academy in Hatsingimari

Hatsingimari: In an attempt to create awareness about consumer rights, civic obligations, and road rules, an awareness session was conducted at Bright Heritage Academy, a private educational institution in Hatsingimari, the headquarters of the South Salmara–Mankachar District.

This meeting was attended by the Principal of Bright Heritage Academy, the students of the institution, the Legal Services Authority, as well as the District Transport Department. This interaction was conducted with the aim of creating an awareness of legal practices amongst the young learners.

During the programme, the roles and responsibilities of consumers and shop owners were emphasised, and it was made clear that all consumer and shop owner transactions should take place in accordance with the rules and policies of the government. Not to mention, ethical trade was put forward into the light.

A major part of the awareness program covered rules and regulations related to transport on the roads. A senior official from the District Transport Department explained the rules and regulations of transport on the roads in the country and the outcome of not following them. He requested the students and the citizens to be careful and adhere to the rules of transport on the roads.