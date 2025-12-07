Fatal Accident in Bijni Claims Young Rider

The victim was identified as Kalicharan Sutradhar from Shilikhaguri village in Bijni. According to reports, Kalicharan was en route towards Ulubari on a Yamaha FZ motorcycle (AS 19T 4568) after leaving Bishnupur market. While navigating the Bishpani stretch, he reportedly lost control of his bike and crashed into a rotavator attached to an old tractor that had been left parked by the roadside.

Eyewitnesses and locals said the impact of the collision was severe, causing fatal injuries to the rider. He died on the spot instantaneously, before any help could reach him. Locals said the problem of abandoning farm machinery along the road was a recurring one and posed a serious threat to motorists, especially during hours when visibility was low.

The police personnel began the necessary procedures shortly after arriving at the scene. An investigation has been launched to determine if negligence caused the accident and to ensure action is taken accordingly.