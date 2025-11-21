Balipara PHC Struggles With Single Doctor and Vacant Superintendent Post

Sonitpur: The Balipara Block Primary Health Centre (PHC) under the Chariduar Revenue Circle in Sonitpur district is currently functioning with a major shortage of staff, creating challenges in providing daily healthcare services to the local population.

The PHC, which serves thousands of residents in the region, is being run by a single doctor who is a retired medical officer who continues to serve under the National Health Mission (NHM). The superintendent post has remained vacant for over one and a half years, leading to the superintendent of the 30-bed Chariduar hospital taking on the additional responsibility.

In emergency cases, five doctors from nearby sub-health centres are temporarily deployed to the PHC. However, regular services continue to be affected due to a lack of full-time medical personnel.

The inside premises remain unclean as the PHC currently has no cleaning staff. With close to 100 patients arriving at the centre each day, the absence of adequate support manpower has resulted in makeshift arrangements to maintain daily operations.

Residents of the area have voiced their concerns, stating that the Balipara PHC is the only easily accessible healthcare facility for several nearby villages. They requested the authorities and the government to look into the matter and take necessary steps to address the manpower shortage and improve healthcare services in the region.