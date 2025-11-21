MHA Names 3 New Seaports as Designated Immigration Check Posts

Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has designated three new seaports as immigration posts for the entry and exit of international passengers.

A statement issued on Thursday stated that the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala, Hazira Port in Gujarat, and Pipavav Port in Gujarat have been officially included as designated immigration check-posts.

The statement from the Press relations officer (PRO) of Vizhinjam port read, “Ministry of Home Affairs has amended its earlier notification under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, adding three more seaports to Category II entry points. According to the latest Gazette notification (S.O. 5306(E)), Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala, Hazira Port in Gujarat, and Pipavav Port in Gujarat have now been officially included as designated immigration check-posts.”