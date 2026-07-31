Bangladesh Assistant High Commission Extends Humanitarian Aid to Flood-Hit Families in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Guwahati has extended humanitarian assistance to families affected by the devastating floods in the districts of Jorhat, Sivasagar and Charaideo in Assam. The recent floods have caused widespread devastation, leaving hundreds of thousands of people displaced, destroying homes, livestock and household belongings, claiming more than 70 lives, and leaving around 200 people missing.

As a gesture of solidarity and compassion with the people of Assam during this difficult time, the Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Guwahati, Zikrul Hasan Fahad, handed over essential relief materials for distribution among 50 flood-affected families.

The relief package includes men's T-shirts, women's garments, Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) sachets, phenyl, bleaching powder, bathing soaps, biscuits and mosquito repellent coils. These items are intended to help address the immediate health, hygiene and basic daily needs of the affected families as they begin the process of recovery.

Expressing profound sympathy for all those who have suffered losses, the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission conveyed its heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and expressed its sincere hope for the speedy recovery, rehabilitation and restoration of normalcy in the flood-affected communities.

The Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner highlighted that his Mission remains committed to standing beside the people of Assam in times of hardship, reflecting the enduring bonds of friendship, goodwill and humanitarian cooperation between the peoples of Bangladesh and India.

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